Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is -25.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] loss -1.17% or -0.83 points to close at $69.91 with a heavy trading volume of 2540653 shares. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Prudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2020.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

It opened the trading session at $72.50, the shares rose to $72.65 and dropped to $68.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRU points out that the company has recorded -27.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -81.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, PRU reached to a volume of 2540653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $68.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $100 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $88 to $86, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for PRU stock

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.95, while it was recorded at 68.56 for the last single week of trading, and 73.67 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.58. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of $80,371 per employee.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prudential Financial Inc. posted 3.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

There are presently around $16,890 million, or 63.80% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,923,681, which is approximately 2.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,671,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -1.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 13,075,640 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 28,146,647 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 200,376,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,598,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,469,402 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 3,070,045 shares during the same period.