Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] Stock trading around $15.09 per share: What’s Next?

Primo Water Corporation [NYSE: PRMW] traded at a high on 08/12/20, posting a 1.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.09. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Primo Water Corporation Announces Acquisition of Substantially All of the Assets of Mountain Glacier Located in Texas and Tennessee, Adding Over 2,500 Customers.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ – Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo”), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that Primo Water North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Primo, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Mountain Glacier LLC (“Mountain Glacier”) located in Texas and Tennessee. .

Mountain Glacier is a family owned business headquartered in Evansville, IN that has been serving both Residential and Commercial customers since its founding in 2006. In recent years, the business has expanded to other regions including additional areas in Indiana, Nashville, Tennessee as well as Harlingen, Texas.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1865946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Primo Water Corporation stands at 3.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for PRMW stock reached $2.43 billion, with 159.93 million shares outstanding and 154.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, PRMW reached a trading volume of 1865946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMW shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Primo Water Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Primo Water Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $14, while Lake Street kept a Hold rating on PRMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primo Water Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRMW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PRMW stock performed recently?

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, PRMW shares gained by 9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 14.65 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.13 and a Gross Margin at +51.61. Primo Water Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.00.

Return on Total Capital for PRMW is now 4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.58. Additionally, PRMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] managed to generate an average of -$11 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Primo Water Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Primo Water Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Water Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]

There are presently around $2,047 million, or 74.30% of PRMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRMW stocks are: NITORUM CAPITAL, L.P. with ownership of 10,380,507, which is approximately -5.295% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 9,930,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.85 million in PRMW stocks shares; and LEVIN EASTERLY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $148.99 million in PRMW stock with ownership of nearly -3.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Primo Water Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Primo Water Corporation [NYSE:PRMW] by around 20,187,397 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 32,381,008 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 83,072,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,640,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRMW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,699,235 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 11,412,069 shares during the same period.