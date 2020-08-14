Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] moved down -7.14: Why It’s Important

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ: PEIX] price plunged by -7.14 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Pacific Ethanol Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of high quality alcohol products and low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States, reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

“Our strong second quarter financial results, including net income of $14.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million, were driven by our diversified product portfolio and expanded production of high quality alcohol,” said Mike Kandris, Pacific Ethanol’s Co-CEO. “Our Pekin campus has produced industrial, chemical and beverage grade alcohol for over 100 years, and we recently announced an expansion of our production capacity to meet the demand for our high quality alcohol used in sanitizers and disinfectants, which has increased significantly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We also continue to experience strong demand for our high value feed and food products, which our Pekin facilities have produced for over 20 years.”.

A sum of 8560029 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares reached a high of $4.05 and dropped to a low of $3.40 until finishing in the latest session at $3.77.

The one-year PEIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.75. The average equity rating for PEIX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEIX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2017, representing the official price target for Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PEIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Ethanol Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEIX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PEIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.10. With this latest performance, PEIX shares gained by 397.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 550.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 598.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.64 for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.28, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 0.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Ethanol Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.22 and a Gross Margin at -0.74. Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.24.

Return on Total Capital for PEIX is now -8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.13. Additionally, PEIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] managed to generate an average of -$177,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.24.Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PEIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -262.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Ethanol Inc. go to 20.00%.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 22.70% of PEIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEIX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,153,428, which is approximately 45.607% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,060,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.31 million in PEIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.38 million in PEIX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ:PEIX] by around 1,692,557 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,566,009 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,833,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,092,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEIX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,725 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000,986 shares during the same period.