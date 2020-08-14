NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] moved up 129.73: Why It’s Important

NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX: NTN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 129.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 100.47%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that NTN Buzztime, Inc. and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement.

-Proposed merger will create a public company focused on the clinical development program of a cytokine-based product for the treatment of cancer.

-Combined company expected to trade on the NYSE American under a new ticker symbol.

Over the last 12 months, NTN stock rose by 41.67%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.26 million, with 2.90 million shares outstanding and 2.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 825.65K shares, NTN stock reached a trading volume of 207801127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for NTN Buzztime Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NTN Buzztime Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NTN Stock Performance Analysis:

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.47. With this latest performance, NTN shares gained by 124.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.60 for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NTN Buzztime Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.12 and a Gross Margin at +60.40. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.34.

Return on Total Capital for NTN is now -11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.43. Additionally, NTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] managed to generate an average of -$52,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.NTN Buzztime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN Buzztime Inc. go to 20.00%.

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.20% of NTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 115,029, which is approximately 85.743% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 32,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in NTN stocks shares; and PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., currently with $0.13 million in NTN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NTN Buzztime Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX:NTN] by around 67,475 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 579,051 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 408,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 160 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 283,910 shares during the same period.