NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Revenue clocked in at $2.45 billion, up 52.70% YTD: What’s Next?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] price surged by 0.60 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on July 27, 2020 that NortonLifeLock Finalizes Sale of Culver City, California Campus.

Deal Adds to Realized Proceeds from Sale of Underutilized Assets.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced it has finalized the sale of its Culver City, California campus with Northwood Investors for $120 million.

A sum of 3952183 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.41M shares. NortonLifeLock Inc. shares reached a high of $22.79 and dropped to a low of $22.36 until finishing in the latest session at $22.51.

The one-year NLOK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.32. The average equity rating for NLOK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14.

NLOK Stock Performance Analysis:

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.72, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NortonLifeLock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43,220.00. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35,380.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $160,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

NLOK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -56.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 5.00%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,033 million, or 98.60% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 72,985,464, which is approximately 11.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,718,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 8.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 89,791,866 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 103,814,949 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 340,855,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,461,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,047,368 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,935,969 shares during the same period.