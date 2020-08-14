Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN] Revenue clocked in at $760.80 million, down -50.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Myriad Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: MYGN] traded at a high on 08/13/20, posting a 2.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.38. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Myriad Genetics Appoints Paul J. Diaz as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Board of Directors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN, “Myriad” or the “Company”), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Paul J. Diaz as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 13, 2020. He will also serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Diaz brings to Myriad Genetics more than three decades of executive leadership and business transformation experience in healthcare across a variety of healthcare segments.

“Paul is an exceptional leader and executive with extraordinary passion, vision, experience, and operational skills,” said S. Louise Phanstiel, Chair of Myriad’s Board of Directors. “His focus on building high performing teams, and instilling a culture that empowers people to deliver high quality patient care, distinctive customer service and innovation, will be important to supporting Myriad’s mission and growth. We are excited to have Paul assume the leadership of Myriad Genetics and chart the course to realize the Company’s full potential. We look forward to officially introducing Paul during our fourth quarter earnings call. Myriad is dedicated to providing vital information to physicians, patients and their families that enables them to make better decisions about their health and treatment planning. Paul’s personal dedication, throughout his career, to patients and their care will be critical in advancing Myriad’s vision of being a trusted advisor transforming patients’ lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1097062 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.55%.

The market cap for MYGN stock reached $1.01 billion, with 74.50 million shares outstanding and 73.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MYGN reached a trading volume of 1097062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYGN shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Myriad Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Myriad Genetics Inc. stock. On August 01, 2019, analysts increased their price target for MYGN shares from 18 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myriad Genetics Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MYGN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has MYGN stock performed recently?

Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, MYGN shares gained by 12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.67 for the last 200 days.

Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.54 and a Gross Margin at +69.42. Myriad Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.54.

Return on Total Capital for MYGN is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.44. Additionally, MYGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN] managed to generate an average of $1,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Myriad Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myriad Genetics Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myriad Genetics Inc. go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Myriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN]

There are presently around $908 million, or 93.50% of MYGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,458,686, which is approximately -2.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,365,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.93 million in MYGN stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $63.7 million in MYGN stock with ownership of nearly 14.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myriad Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Myriad Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:MYGN] by around 8,846,440 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 16,434,461 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,585,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,866,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYGN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,195,179 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 10,184,982 shares during the same period.