Meredith Corporation [MDP] Revenue clocked in at $3.04 billion, down -50.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP] closed the trading session at $16.04 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.30, while the highest price level was $17.42. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Meredith Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results.

Operating Cash Flows Grew 33 percent to $124 Million in Fourth Quarter.

Sequential Improvement in Digital & Broadcast Advertising in Fourth Quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.60 percent and weekly performance of 4.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, MDP reached to a volume of 972967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meredith Corporation [MDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDP shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Meredith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Meredith Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $70, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on MDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meredith Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MDP stock trade performance evaluation

Meredith Corporation [MDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, MDP shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Meredith Corporation [MDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.32, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 22.91 for the last 200 days.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meredith Corporation [MDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.59 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Meredith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.06.

Return on Total Capital for MDP is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meredith Corporation [MDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.03. Additionally, MDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meredith Corporation [MDP] managed to generate an average of $22,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Meredith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meredith Corporation [MDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meredith Corporation posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meredith Corporation go to 25.70%.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $615 million, or 93.73% of MDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,321,355, which is approximately -5.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,035,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.73 million in MDP stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $45.07 million in MDP stock with ownership of nearly 94.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meredith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Meredith Corporation [NYSE:MDP] by around 5,266,681 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 16,151,219 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 16,905,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,323,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 685,859 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,629,830 shares during the same period.