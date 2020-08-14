Market cap of Under Armour Inc. [UAA] reaches 4.56B – now what?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] price plunged by -1.54 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on August 4, 2020 that INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Under Armour, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – UA.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour”) (NYSE: UA) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Under Armour and its shareholders. If you are an Under Armour shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Under Armour’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Under Armour in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Under Armour, and whether Under Armour has suffered damages as a result.

A sum of 5010344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.12M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $11.02 and dropped to a low of $10.69 until finishing in the latest session at $10.84.

The one-year UAA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.76. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $8 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $10, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 127.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

UAA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 7.96%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,754 million, or 86.30% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,158,594, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 17,431,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.96 million in UAA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $152.13 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 30.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 34,990,130 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 40,687,068 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 86,170,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,847,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,653,686 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,450 shares during the same period.