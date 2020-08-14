Market cap of FAT Brands Inc. [FAT] reaches 95.62M – now what?

FAT Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: FAT] traded at a high on 08/13/20, posting a 98.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32548097 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FAT Brands Inc. stands at 18.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.61%.

The market cap for FAT stock reached $95.62 million, with 11.87 million shares outstanding and 1.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.66K shares, FAT reached a trading volume of 32548097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FAT Brands Inc. [FAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FAT Brands Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FAT stock performed recently?

FAT Brands Inc. [FAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.44. With this latest performance, FAT shares gained by 110.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.71 for FAT Brands Inc. [FAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

FAT Brands Inc. [FAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FAT Brands Inc. [FAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.76. FAT Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.52.

Return on Total Capital for FAT is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FAT Brands Inc. [FAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 853.94. Additionally, FAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 393.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FAT Brands Inc. [FAT] managed to generate an average of -$17,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.FAT Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for FAT Brands Inc. [FAT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.30% of FAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,657, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC, holding 36,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in FAT stocks shares; and CATALYST CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.25 million in FAT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FAT Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in FAT Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:FAT] by around 1,699 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 595 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 147,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 911 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 369 shares during the same period.