Market Analysts see VEREIT Inc. [VER] gaining to $6.75. Time to buy?

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] traded at a low on 08/13/20, posting a -0.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.68. The company report on August 11, 2020 that VEREIT® and Ocean West Acquire a $247 Million Distribution and Warehouse Facility Adding to Industrial Partnership Portfolio.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) and Ocean West are pleased to announce the acquisition of a 2.3 million square foot distribution and warehouse facility leased by an investment grade home improvement retailer. The property is located in Dallas, Texas and was acquired at a purchase price of $246.7 million. The asset is strategically located for supply chain efficiency, and is a newly-constructed, build-to-suit property with a twenty-year lease.

The acquisition is part of VEREIT’s industrial partnership with Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. (“KIS”), which is advised by Ocean West Capital Partners LLC (“Ocean West”). The partnership focuses on the acquisition of single-tenant industrial assets under long-term leases to investment-grade tenants. To date, the partnership has acquired approximately $653.7 million in assets. This acquisition is the seventh property in the portfolio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8742106 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VEREIT Inc. stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for VER stock reached $7.26 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.28M shares, VER reached a trading volume of 8742106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VEREIT Inc. [VER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $6.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on VER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has VER stock performed recently?

VEREIT Inc. [VER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, VER shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

VEREIT Inc. [VER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEREIT Inc. [VER] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.35. VEREIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.28.

Return on Total Capital for VER is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.70. Additionally, VER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] managed to generate an average of -$1,877,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for VEREIT Inc. [VER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEREIT Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for VEREIT Inc. [VER]

There are presently around $6,872 million, or 95.80% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,138,707, which is approximately 5.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 116,009,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.95 million in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $597.34 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly -0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 143,689,876 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 87,661,280 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 797,349,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,028,701,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,422,213 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 21,265,355 shares during the same period.