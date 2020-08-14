Friday, August 14, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market Analysts see Box Inc. [BOX] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Finance

H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Homology Medicines Inc. slipped around -1.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.09 at the close of the session, down -12.26%. The...
Read more
Companies

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] moved up 5.72: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more
Industry

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] Revenue clocked in at $164.40 million, up 67.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 3.75 percent to reach at $1.07. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Halozyme Reports Significant...
Read more
Industry

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] Stock trading around $2.18 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.41 during the day while it closed the day at $17.15. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Box Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter, which ended July 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. On that day, Box’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss Box’s financial results and business developments.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4866297, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID.

Box Inc. stock has also loss -3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BOX stock has inclined by 0.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.87% and gained 2.20% year-on date.

The market cap for BOX stock reached $2.69 billion, with 151.94 million shares outstanding and 148.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, BOX reached a trading volume of 1184646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Box Inc. [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $24.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on BOX stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BOX stock trade performance evaluation

Box Inc. [BOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, BOX shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.76 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc. [BOX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.03 and a Gross Margin at +69.04. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.73.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -47.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -536.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,898.92. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,474.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$70,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Box Inc. [BOX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Box Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Box Inc. [BOX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,140 million, or 78.20% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,997,196, which is approximately -4.297% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,236,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.86 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $200.22 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 60.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 26,222,900 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 21,399,810 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 77,154,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,777,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,751,391 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,955,234 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMyriad Genetics Inc. [MYGN] Revenue clocked in at $760.80 million, down -50.86% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleFor 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG], Stifel sees a rise to $105. What next?

More articles

Companies

BTIG Research slashes price target on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Expedia Group Inc. closed the trading session at $86.97 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.14,...
Read more
Companies

why OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Caleb Clifford - 0
OPKO Health Inc. closed the trading session at $4.86 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.64,...
Read more
Companies

Citigroup Upgrade CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. surged by $2.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $102.12 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] fell -68.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Genesis Energy L.P. traded at a low on 08/13/20, posting a -1.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.47. The...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Under Armour Inc. [UAA] reaches 4.56B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Under Armour Inc. price plunged by -1.54 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on August 4, 2020 that INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott...
Read more
Finance

Credit Suisse Resumed Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Marathon Oil Corporation loss -1.51% or -0.09 points to close at $5.89 with a heavy trading volume of 16835851 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

BTIG Research slashes price target on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Expedia Group Inc. closed the trading session at $86.97 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.14,...
Read more
Market

HSBC Securities lifts Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Carnival Corporation & Plc jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.22 at the close of the session, up 0.20%....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] fell -68.41% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Genesis Energy L.P. traded at a low on 08/13/20, posting a -1.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.47. The...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Under Armour Inc. [UAA] reaches 4.56B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Under Armour Inc. price plunged by -1.54 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on August 4, 2020 that INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott...
Read more

Popular Category