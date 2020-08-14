Market Analysts see ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] traded at a high on 08/13/20, posting a 0.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.91. The company report on August 12, 2020 that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to Present at The JMP Securities CNS Forum on August 19, 2020.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at The JMP Securities CNS Forum on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of ACADIA’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through September 19, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2071000 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.94%.

The market cap for ACAD stock reached $6.35 billion, with 156.54 million shares outstanding and 153.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ACAD reached a trading volume of 2071000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $59.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $72, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on ACAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -27.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.81, while it was recorded at 40.80 for the last single week of trading, and 45.18 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.71 and a Gross Margin at +96.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.38.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$467,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings analysis for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

There are presently around $6,084 million, or 97.57% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,904,586, which is approximately 2.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,790,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $829.74 million in ACAD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $472.05 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly -10.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 16,649,987 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 11,862,315 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 123,929,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,441,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,042,964 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,902 shares during the same period.