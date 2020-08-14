Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell -38.16% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] slipped around -0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.26 at the close of the session, down -2.28%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that MTN DEW® Fans, Revvv Your Engines – MTN DEW SPARK™ Launches Exclusively At Speedway.

Bold, new raspberry-lemonade flavored beverage hits shelves at more than 2,500 locations in North and South regions of U.S.

Fans in select states can also win a free case of MTN DEW SPARK through DEW Den sweepstakes.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock is now -38.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPC Stock saw the intraday high of $38.0707 and lowest of $37.1196 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.65, which means current price is +144.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.01M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 5005098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $47.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock. On April 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPC shares from 54 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.44, while it was recorded at 37.23 for the last single week of trading, and 43.86 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +7.76. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.95. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $43,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -2.87%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $17,613 million, or 77.10% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,113,157, which is approximately 2.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,830,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 7.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 57,378,373 shares. Additionally, 526 investors decreased positions by around 70,927,624 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 344,409,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,715,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,843,555 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 17,221,214 shares during the same period.