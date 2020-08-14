LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] fell -53.81% so far this year. What now?

LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE: LXU] traded at a high on 08/13/20, posting a 20.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.94. The company report on July 29, 2020 that LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2020 Second Quarter.

Operational Performance Partially Offsets Pandemic-Related Headwinds.

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1085253 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LSB Industries Inc. stands at 21.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.60%.

The market cap for LXU stock reached $51.62 million, with 28.20 million shares outstanding and 25.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 637.02K shares, LXU reached a trading volume of 1085253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]?

Singular Research have made an estimate for LSB Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research dropped their target price from $55 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2013, representing the official price target for LSB Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while Northland Securities kept a Outperform rating on LXU stock. On May 10, 2012, analysts increased their price target for LXU shares from 34 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LSB Industries Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

How has LXU stock performed recently?

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.36. With this latest performance, LXU shares gained by 79.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.16 for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2036, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3556 for the last 200 days.

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.99 and a Gross Margin at +1.37. LSB Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.37.

Return on Total Capital for LXU is now -3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.46. Additionally, LXU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] managed to generate an average of -$106,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.LSB Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LSB Industries Inc. posted -1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSB Industries Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]

There are presently around $27 million, or 67.80% of LXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,381,742, which is approximately -0.854% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROBOTTI ROBERT, holding 1,610,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 million in LXU stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.03 million in LXU stock with ownership of nearly -16.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LSB Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE:LXU] by around 1,700,917 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 6,765,405 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,597,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,063,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,236,010 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,572,869 shares during the same period.