Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] moved up 4.43: Why It’s Important

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] gained 4.43% or 5.09 points to close at $120.06 with a heavy trading volume of 3965890 shares.

It opened the trading session at $116.40, the shares rose to $123.98 and dropped to $116.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LVGO points out that the company has recorded 343.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -694.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, LVGO reached to a volume of 3965890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVGO shares is $108.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Livongo Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Livongo Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on LVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livongo Health Inc. is set at 10.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

Trading performance analysis for LVGO stock

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.64. With this latest performance, LVGO shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 343.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.98, while it was recorded at 118.56 for the last single week of trading, and 47.36 for the last 200 days.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.84 and a Gross Margin at +72.25. Livongo Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.47.

Return on Total Capital for LVGO is now -18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] managed to generate an average of -$89,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Livongo Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livongo Health Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVGO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

There are presently around $4,215 million, or 73.20% of LVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVGO stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,579,912, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,598,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.98 million in LVGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $250.92 million in LVGO stock with ownership of nearly 10.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livongo Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO] by around 14,296,790 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 11,745,007 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,063,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,105,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVGO stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,438,862 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,689,766 shares during the same period.