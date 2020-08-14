HSBC Securities lifts Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.22 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Holland America Line Extends Its Pause of Cruise Operations to All Departures Through Dec. 15, 2020.

Cancelled cruises include Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal and Australia.

With the continuation of travel and port restrictions due to global health concerns, Holland America Line is extending its pause of cruise operations and cancelling departures on all ships through Dec. 15, 2020.

Carnival Corporation & Plc stock is now -70.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $15.75 and lowest of $14.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.94, which means current price is +95.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 47.06M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 20638559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $18, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.69.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.43, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 28.14 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now 9.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & Plc posted 2.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,725 million, or 57.30% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 38,623,425, which is approximately -1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUNTRUST BANKS INC, holding 38,548,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $586.71 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $527.97 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 81,473,501 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 130,890,054 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 163,781,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,145,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,489,935 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 21,935,815 shares during the same period.