H.C. Wainwright lifts Veru Inc. [VERU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] price plunged by -9.90 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Veru Reports Higher Net Revenues for Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter.

–Received Agreement and Positive Input from FDA on Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial Design for VERU-111; Phase 3 Trial Expected to Commence in Q1 2021–.

–VERU-111 Phase 1b Clinical Trial Results Accepted for Presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology 2020 Congress –.

A sum of 1108660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 813.99K shares. Veru Inc. shares reached a high of $2.97 and dropped to a low of $2.65 until finishing in the latest session at $2.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.65. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.12. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.48. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$31,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VERU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34 million, or 17.50% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,640,585, which is approximately 26.972% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.5 million in VERU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.67 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 16.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 4,467,683 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,022,141 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,862,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,351,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,756,286 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 307,101 shares during the same period.