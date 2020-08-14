Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] Revenue clocked in at $2.40 billion, up 11.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRE] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.76 during the day while it closed the day at $17.14. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Green Plains to Supply Alcohol to Lysol™ for Disinfectants.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced, it has executed an agreement through 2021 to supply high-grade alcohol to Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the makers of Lysol, for use in their production of various disinfectants. Green Plains will supply the product from its York, Neb. location.

“We are pleased to partner with Lysol to help fulfill their supply chain needs with our high-quality alcohol for products which are EPA approved for use against COVID-19,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “This transaction continues to validate the quality of our alcohol and our growing focus to provide a premium product at scale, that can be used in sanitizers and disinfectants.”.

Green Plains Inc. stock has also gained 31.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPRE stock has inclined by 176.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.05% and gained 11.08% year-on date.

The market cap for GPRE stock reached $553.79 million, with 34.67 million shares outstanding and 33.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 749.54K shares, GPRE reached a trading volume of 1111669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRE shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Green Plains Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Green Plains Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Plains Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01.

GPRE stock trade performance evaluation

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.14. With this latest performance, GPRE shares gained by 45.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.37 for Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.03 and a Gross Margin at -2.84. Green Plains Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.94.

Return on Total Capital for GPRE is now -8.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.36. Additionally, GPRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] managed to generate an average of -$204,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Green Plains Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Plains Inc. posted -1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Plains Inc. go to 15.00%.

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $590 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,286,305, which is approximately -4.563% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; MANGROVE PARTNERS, holding 3,513,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.23 million in GPRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.13 million in GPRE stock with ownership of nearly 8.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Green Plains Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRE] by around 3,186,984 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 8,105,728 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 23,141,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,433,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 561,318 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,207,215 shares during the same period.