Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] – find out why.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] plunged by -$1.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $88.70 during the day while it closed the day at $85.89. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) today reported its second quarter 2020 results. The following results reflect the material impact that the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic had on Hilton’s business. Highlights include:.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005083/en/.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 7.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLT stock has inclined by 32.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.46% and lost -22.56% year-on date.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $23.53 billion, with 277.00 million shares outstanding and 271.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 2169610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $80.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.36. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.48, while it was recorded at 85.10 for the last single week of trading, and 88.62 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,553.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $5,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to -3.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,427 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,479,817, which is approximately 34.738% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,936,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in HLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.84 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 195.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 61,151,609 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 44,465,006 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 178,783,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,400,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,417,763 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 12,874,903 shares during the same period.