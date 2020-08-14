For Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT], Compass Point sees a rise to $21. What next?

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] traded at a high on 08/13/20, posting a 1.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.91. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Virtu Financial Announces Changes to Finance Management Team.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity, execution services and analytics and connectivity products, today announced the appointment of Sean P. Galvin as its new Chief Financial Officer along with the promotions of Cindy Lee as its Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Colm Mac Curtain as its Head of Finance EMEA.

“We are pleased to announce Sean’s return to Virtu in the Chief Financial Officer role. Sean’s deep knowledge of our business and industry along with his financial and leadership acumen will add significant value to Virtu,” said Virtu’s Chief Executive Officer, Douglas A. Cifu. “Cindy’s expertise has contributed significantly to the Company through its growth and maturation and Colm provides leadership across the EMEA region. This strengthening of our senior team from within the industry and our own deep bench of talent will enable continued operational excellence as Virtu continues to evolve and grow globally.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1191179 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virtu Financial Inc. stands at 5.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.43%.

The market cap for VIRT stock reached $4.97 billion, with 119.76 million shares outstanding and 86.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 1191179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Virtu Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VIRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 105.50.

How has VIRT stock performed recently?

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, VIRT shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.09, while it was recorded at 23.01 for the last single week of trading, and 20.54 for the last 200 days.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.75.

Return on Total Capital for VIRT is now -1.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.06. Additionally, VIRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virtu Financial Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

There are presently around $2,970 million, or 93.80% of VIRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: ORDINAL HOLDINGS MANAGECO, LP with ownership of 40,064,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 16,880,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403.61 million in VIRT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $237.98 million in VIRT stock with ownership of nearly -4.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtu Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT] by around 10,988,915 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 10,491,842 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 102,721,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,202,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRT stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,984,993 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,192,521 shares during the same period.