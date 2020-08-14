For 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG], Stifel sees a rise to $105. What next?

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] gained 7.44% on the last trading session, reaching $104.76 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2020 that 10x Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Recent Highlights.

10x Genomics Inc. represents 96.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.63 billion with the latest information. TXG stock price has been found in the range of $97.62 to $104.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 843.67K shares, TXG reached a trading volume of 1324678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $99.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TXG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

Trading performance analysis for TXG stock

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, TXG shares gained by 15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.74% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.98 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.22, while it was recorded at 98.44 for the last single week of trading, and 77.48 for the last 200 days.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.82 and a Gross Margin at +75.18. 10x Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for TXG is now -11.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.07. Additionally, TXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] managed to generate an average of -$53,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 10x Genomics Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXG.

An analysis of insider ownership at 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

There are presently around $5,586 million, or 72.10% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: VENROCK MANAGEMENT VI, LLC with ownership of 9,344,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,188,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $753.1 million in TXG stocks shares; and FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II, LLC, currently with $576.58 million in TXG stock with ownership of nearly -16.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 27,306,273 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,862,157 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 21,153,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,321,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,759,645 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 353,602 shares during the same period.