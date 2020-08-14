Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] Is Currently -2.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.99%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Extreme Networks Announces Investor and User Conference Schedule for August and September 2020.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for August and September:.

Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks’ website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

Over the last 12 months, EXTR stock dropped by -38.28%. The one-year Extreme Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.38. The average equity rating for EXTR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $583.04 million, with 119.16 million shares outstanding and 117.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, EXTR stock reached a trading volume of 1169939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Extreme Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on EXTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, EXTR shares gained by 18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Extreme Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.73. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -209.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.61.

Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EXTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extreme Networks Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $480 million, or 81.90% of EXTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,730,633, which is approximately 0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,571,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.74 million in EXTR stocks shares; and PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, currently with $33.77 million in EXTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extreme Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR] by around 13,666,392 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 13,649,159 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 71,247,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,563,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,584,606 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,452,400 shares during the same period.