Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Coty Inc. [COTY] – find out why.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.47 percent and weekly performance of 4.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.57M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 4142196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $5.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $6, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on COTY stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for COTY shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.89 and a Gross Margin at +57.79. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.76.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$199,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -9.00%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $978 million, or 35.00% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,821,019, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 63.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,969,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.19 million in COTY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $69.0 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 3.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 48,927,663 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 76,276,416 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 112,737,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,942,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,687,849 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 21,060,078 shares during the same period.