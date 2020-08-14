Citigroup Upgrade CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] surged by $2.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $102.12 during the day while it closed the day at $100.89. The company report on August 5, 2020 that CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2021 ended July 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 409-937-8967, conference ID: 4357766.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the CrowdStrike website at ir.crowdstrike.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through September 9, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, conference ID: 4357766. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at: https://ir.crowdstrike.com/events-and-presentations.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -8.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRWD stock has inclined by 30.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.48% and gained 102.31% year-on date.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $23.62 billion, with 213.13 million shares outstanding and 145.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 3251005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $111.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust dropped their target price from $95 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $108, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CRWD stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 77 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 192.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.77, while it was recorded at 99.25 for the last single week of trading, and 70.55 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.34 and a Gross Margin at +70.55. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$61,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,240 million, or 64.00% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 27,455,818, which is approximately -33.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 8,695,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.29 million in CRWD stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $826.56 million in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 130.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

403 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 64,780,499 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 27,585,366 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 38,867,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,233,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 258 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,797,155 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,555,706 shares during the same period.