Citigroup lifts HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HubSpot Inc. [NYSE: HUBS] traded at a high on 08/13/20, posting a 7.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $275.62. The company report on August 5, 2020 that HubSpot Reports Q2 2020 Results.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 .

Financial Highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1047468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HubSpot Inc. stands at 5.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for HUBS stock reached $12.13 billion, with 44.13 million shares outstanding and 39.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 575.13K shares, HUBS reached a trading volume of 1047468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBS shares is $263.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for HubSpot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for HubSpot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $148, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on HUBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HubSpot Inc. is set at 11.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBS in the course of the last twelve months was 1394.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has HUBS stock performed recently?

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, HUBS shares gained by 27.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.90 for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.55, while it was recorded at 261.37 for the last single week of trading, and 177.86 for the last 200 days.

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +80.74. HubSpot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.96.

Return on Total Capital for HUBS is now -5.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.61. Additionally, HUBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] managed to generate an average of -$15,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.HubSpot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HubSpot Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HubSpot Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]

There are presently around $11,717 million, or 100.00% of HUBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,750,397, which is approximately -20.54% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,864,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in HUBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $542.84 million in HUBS stock with ownership of nearly 1.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HubSpot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in HubSpot Inc. [NYSE:HUBS] by around 5,729,170 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 5,354,699 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 31,427,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,511,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 679,204 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,626,772 shares during the same period.