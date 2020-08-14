BTIG Research slashes price target on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] – find out why.

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] closed the trading session at $86.97 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.14, while the highest price level was $88.76. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Expedia Group Q2 2020 Earnings Transcript and Recording Available on Company’s IR Site.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) experienced technical difficulties today with the webcast portion of its second quarter earnings call due to a webcast provider outage. In addition to the earnings release, the call transcript and recording are now available on our website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. We apologize for any inconvenience.

About Expedia Group.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.58 percent and weekly performance of 3.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 1584902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $97.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $85, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.55.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.72, while it was recorded at 85.90 for the last single week of trading, and 89.78 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68 and a Gross Margin at +75.98. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.68.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.89. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $22,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted 3.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,642 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,839,839, which is approximately 1.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,783,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $850.88 million in EXPE stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $741.4 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 468.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 24,769,345 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 25,378,556 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 83,717,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,865,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,749,812 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 4,356,223 shares during the same period.