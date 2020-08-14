BofA Securities Upgrade Hecla Mining Company [HL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] gained 8.33% on the last trading session, reaching $6.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Hecla Reports 24% Higher Revenues on Higher Production and Prices in Second Quarter 2020.

Cash provided by operations close to five times higher than last year’s first half.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced second quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

Hecla Mining Company represents 525.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.49 billion with the latest information. HL stock price has been found in the range of $5.65 to $6.1677.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.98M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 16169330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $2.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.70, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 50.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 38.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 324.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.03. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.76.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.54. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$61,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,843 million, or 62.60% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 48,518,037, which is approximately -3.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,055,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.51 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $233.8 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 27,572,204 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 43,972,846 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 230,138,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,683,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,077,536 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 10,194,651 shares during the same period.