XPEL Inc. [XPEL] Revenue clocked in at $133.60 million, up 87.44% YTD: What’s Next?

XPEL Inc. [NASDAQ: XPEL] price surged by 32.91 percent to reach at $6.8. The company report on August 12, 2020 that XPEL Reports Revenue Growth of 19.0%, Net Income growth of 32.1% in Second Quarter 2020.

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (the “Company”), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced results for the second quarter and first six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:.

A sum of 2095580 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 236.21K shares. XPEL Inc. shares reached a high of $28.70 and dropped to a low of $22.51 until finishing in the latest session at $27.46.

The one-year XPEL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -66.42. The average equity rating for XPEL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XPEL Inc. [XPEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEL shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for XPEL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPEL Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPEL in the course of the last twelve months was 91.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

XPEL Stock Performance Analysis:

XPEL Inc. [XPEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.62. With this latest performance, XPEL shares gained by 84.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 286.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.02 for XPEL Inc. [XPEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 21.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPEL Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPEL Inc. [XPEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.48. XPEL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for XPEL is now 54.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPEL Inc. [XPEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.84. Additionally, XPEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPEL Inc. [XPEL] managed to generate an average of $60,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.14.XPEL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

XPEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPEL Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEL.

XPEL Inc. [XPEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129 million, or 18.10% of XPEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEL stocks are: ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,452,335, which is approximately 41.871% of the company’s market cap and around 41.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 541,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.86 million in XPEL stocks shares; and WEBER ALAN W, currently with $14.33 million in XPEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPEL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in XPEL Inc. [NASDAQ:XPEL] by around 1,404,275 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 708,704 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,570,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,683,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 584,040 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 427,941 shares during the same period.