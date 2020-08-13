why Domtar Corporation [UFS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.32

Domtar Corporation [NYSE: UFS] price surged by 1.29 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Domtar Corporation Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Announces Strategic Initiatives.

(All financial information is in U.S. dollars, and all earnings per share results are diluted, unless otherwise noted).

Second quarter 2020 net earnings of $0.34 per share; earnings before items1 of $0.36 per share.

A sum of 1266130 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Domtar Corporation shares reached a high of $29.37 and dropped to a low of $28.14 until finishing in the latest session at $29.06.

The one-year UFS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.77. The average equity rating for UFS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Domtar Corporation [UFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFS shares is $25.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Domtar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Domtar Corporation stock. On March 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UFS shares from 35 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domtar Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for UFS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

UFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Domtar Corporation [UFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.86. With this latest performance, UFS shares gained by 35.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.08 for Domtar Corporation [UFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 27.35 for the last single week of trading, and 28.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Domtar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domtar Corporation [UFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +13.24. Domtar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.61.

Return on Total Capital for UFS is now 7.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.98. Additionally, UFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] managed to generate an average of $8,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Domtar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domtar Corporation posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domtar Corporation go to 5.00%.

Domtar Corporation [UFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,464 million, or 98.30% of UFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,722,686, which is approximately -0.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,671,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.87 million in UFS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $135.54 million in UFS stock with ownership of nearly -5.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domtar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Domtar Corporation [NYSE:UFS] by around 6,969,586 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 7,331,466 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 36,062,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,363,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,141,225 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,704,377 shares during the same period.