Wabtec Corporation [WAB] is -10.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE: WAB] slipped around -0.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.93 at the close of the session, down -0.92%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on August 28, 2020 to holders of record on August 14, 2020.

About Wabtec CorporationWabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Visit: www.WabtecCorp.com.

Wabtec Corporation stock is now -10.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WAB Stock saw the intraday high of $71.375 and lowest of $69.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.75, which means current price is +99.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, WAB reached a trading volume of 1260178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wabtec Corporation [WAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $72.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wabtec Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Wabtec Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $67, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wabtec Corporation is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has WAB stock performed recently?

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.16. With this latest performance, WAB shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for Wabtec Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.13, while it was recorded at 68.51 for the last single week of trading, and 65.69 for the last 200 days.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wabtec Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.34. Wabtec Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for WAB is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, WAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] managed to generate an average of $11,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Wabtec Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wabtec Corporation posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wabtec Corporation go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

There are presently around $12,292 million, or 96.50% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,195,544, which is approximately 2.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,658,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $815.31 million in WAB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $811.23 million in WAB stock with ownership of nearly -20.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wabtec Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 15,318,243 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 26,192,958 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 134,266,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,777,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,011,287 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,867,622 shares during the same period.