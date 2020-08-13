Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] Stock trading around $173.42 per share: What’s Next?

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: VAR] gained 0.08% or 0.13 points to close at $173.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1434336 shares. The company report on August 11, 2020 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VAR, JCAP, LVGO, GLIBA.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-stock-merger-siemens.

It opened the trading session at $173.73, the shares rose to $174.29 and dropped to $173.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VAR points out that the company has recorded 17.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, VAR reached to a volume of 1434336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAR shares is $177.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $150 to $177.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Varian Medical Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177.50, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on VAR stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VAR shares from 142 to 177.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varian Medical Systems Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for VAR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, VAR shares gained by 42.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.27 for Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.15, while it was recorded at 173.39 for the last single week of trading, and 128.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +43.32. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.05.

Return on Total Capital for VAR is now 26.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.19. Additionally, VAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] managed to generate an average of $29,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. go to 9.90%.

There are presently around $14,661 million, or 94.40% of VAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,355,967, which is approximately 19.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,258,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in VAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $730.7 million in VAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Varian Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:VAR] by around 10,191,284 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 7,638,411 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 66,711,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,540,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,162,952 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,830,238 shares during the same period.