US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is -42.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] price plunged by -1.92 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on August 4, 2020 that US Foods Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. In this press release we refer to certain organic financial results. Organic financial results exclude contributions during the respective period from Smart Stores Holding Corp. (“Smart Foodservice”), which was acquired on April 24, 2020 and the Food Group of Companies (the “Food Group”), which was acquired on Sept. 13, 2019.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights.

A sum of 1975078 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.13M shares. US Foods Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $24.78 and dropped to a low of $23.84 until finishing in the latest session at $24.01.

The one-year USFD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.98. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $26.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $20, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on USFD stock. On October 03, 2019, analysts increased their price target for USFD shares from 44 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 21.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.48 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 23.65 for the last single week of trading, and 28.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.90 and a Gross Margin at +17.68. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.29. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of $13,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

USFD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to -8.10%.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,889 million, or 93.30% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,534,258, which is approximately 20.398% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,605,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.74 million in USFD stocks shares; and LONGVIEW PARTNERS (GUERNSEY) LTD, currently with $408.61 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 1.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 29,112,404 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 31,814,573 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 142,694,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,620,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,574,424 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 11,471,389 shares during the same period.