Unum Group [UNM] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] closed the trading session at $19.22 on 08/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.97, while the highest price level was $19.84. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Unum Group to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today that Rick McKenney, President & CEO, will be representing the company at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. This conference will be held in a Virtual Format.

McKenney is scheduled to speak at 11:15 a.m. Eastern and will discuss the company’s business strategy and future growth prospects. There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.09 percent and weekly performance of 7.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, UNM reached to a volume of 3130382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.99.

UNM stock trade performance evaluation

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 13.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.28, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.69 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.41. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 12.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.53. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $106,825 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unum Group [UNM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unum Group posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 9.00%.

Unum Group [UNM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,626 million, or 96.00% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,858,942, which is approximately 6.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,247,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.72 million in UNM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $350.71 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -1.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 19,406,441 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 21,954,806 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 147,289,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,651,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,909,251 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,005,093 shares during the same period.