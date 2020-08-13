Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] Is Currently 15.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] gained 15.14% or 0.28 points to close at $2.13 with a heavy trading volume of 6150051 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The Company reported the following for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:.

It opened the trading session at $1.88, the shares rose to $3.25 and dropped to $1.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UUU points out that the company has recorded 193.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -610.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 373.26K shares, UUU reached to a volume of 6150051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for UUU in the course of the last twelve months was 29.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for UUU stock

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.24. With this latest performance, UUU shares gained by 104.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.29, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 0.78 for the last 200 days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.66.

Return on Total Capital for UUU is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.03. Additionally, UUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] managed to generate an average of -$103,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.90% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES with ownership of 73,513, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 61,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in UUU stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $48000.0 in UUU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 107 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 10,071 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 147,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 9 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 7,471 shares during the same period.