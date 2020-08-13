Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] is 195.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] jumped around 6.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $62.07 at the close of the session, up 11.64%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Twist Bioscience Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

– Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Revenues of $21.2M; Increase of 56% over Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 –.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today reported financial results and business highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, ended June 30, 2020.

Twist Bioscience Corporation stock is now 195.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWST Stock saw the intraday high of $64.62 and lowest of $53.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.71, which means current price is +235.15% above from all time high which was touched on 08/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 544.18K shares, TWST reached a trading volume of 1443557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

How has TWST stock performed recently?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, TWST shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.62, while it was recorded at 60.96 for the last single week of trading, and 33.35 for the last 200 days.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.80. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.98.

Return on Total Capital for TWST is now -84.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.08. Additionally, TWST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] managed to generate an average of -$260,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings analysis for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWST.

Insider trade positions for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]

There are presently around $2,083 million, or 81.40% of TWST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 3,127,681, which is approximately 15.709% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,797,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.64 million in TWST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $150.61 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly 26.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 11,626,571 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,394,538 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,536,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,557,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,354,627 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 528,005 shares during the same period.