Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Revenue clocked in at $5.76 billion, down -42.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] gained 0.45% or 0.07 points to close at $15.60 with a heavy trading volume of 6190942 shares. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Coach Foundation Announces Partnerships With The Opportunity Network, Bottom Line and Year Up With $1M Donation to Expand Education Opportunities for the Next Generation.

The Coach Foundation announces partnerships with The Opportunity Network, Bottom Line and Year Up as part of Coach’s Dream It Real initiative. Through the initiative’s mission to help break cycles of inequality, Coach empowers the next generation to reach their full potential through higher education. To celebrate the new partnerships, the Coach Foundation made a donation of $1 million in support of the nonprofits and their work. To date, the Coach Foundation has given over $3.5 million to support its Dream It Real mission initiative globally.

The Opportunity Network, Bottom Line and Year Up each work to drive equity across higher education for under-represented students and students from low income communities, with a vision of expanding education and opportunity for all. Each offers resources, coaching, and community to young people at critical junctures—the transitions from secondary education to higher education to career—when under-resourced students are seen to encounter barriers to pursuing their dreams.

It opened the trading session at $15.70, the shares rose to $15.82 and dropped to $15.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded -47.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 6190942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. On April 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TPR shares from 29 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.54. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 20.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 15.02 for the last single week of trading, and 19.69 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.07 and a Gross Margin at +67.72. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.68.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 18.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $30,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to -9.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $3,867 million, or 90.50% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,056,664, which is approximately 2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,413,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.25 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $328.73 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 10.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 39,201,878 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 32,982,275 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 175,691,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,876,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,866,759 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 9,874,822 shares during the same period.