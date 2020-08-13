Stifel slashes price target on Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] – find out why.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: GEN] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.79 during the day while it closed the day at $0.76. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Genesis HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Company Provides COVID-19 Update.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (NYSE:GEN), one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update regarding the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its business.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. stock has also loss -16.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEN stock has inclined by 9.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.31% and lost -53.88% year-on date.

The market cap for GEN stock reached $112.57 million, with 109.72 million shares outstanding and 62.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, GEN reached a trading volume of 4131180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $1.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $3 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Genesis Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

GEN stock trade performance evaluation

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.88. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8098, while it was recorded at 0.9192 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1743 for the last 200 days.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +4.29. Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.32.

Return on Total Capital for GEN is now 1.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Additionally, GEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] managed to generate an average of $266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genesis Healthcare Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 433.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Healthcare Inc. go to 10.00%.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27 million, or 33.20% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: V3 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,127,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,518,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 million in GEN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.28 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 4.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genesis Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:GEN] by around 1,452,575 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,620,488 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 31,998,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,071,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,387 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 660,232 shares during the same period.