Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] Stock trading around $2.18 per share: What’s Next?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.83%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that SINTX Technologies Announces Closing of $8.2 Million Registered Direct Offering.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride and its applications announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,415,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.40 per share for gross proceeds of $8.2 million priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The shares of common stock were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230492) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 5, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock was made by means of prospectus supplements that were filed with the SEC and form a part of the registration statement.

Over the last 12 months, SINT stock rose by 23.16%. The one-year Sintx Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.5. The average equity rating for SINT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.11 million, with 20.93 million shares outstanding and 11.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.69M shares, SINT stock reached a trading volume of 2577676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINT shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

SINT Stock Performance Analysis:

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.83. With this latest performance, SINT shares gained by 11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.77, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 1.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sintx Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -957.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.03. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -696.23.

Return on Total Capital for SINT is now -83.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.16. Additionally, SINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] managed to generate an average of -$171,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

SINT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINT.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: QUILTER PLC with ownership of 36,036, which is approximately -26.902% of the company’s market cap and around 3.68% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in SINT stocks shares; and ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $13000.0 in SINT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 24,296 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 53,124 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 16,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,296 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 354 shares during the same period.