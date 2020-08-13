Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on Huntsman Corporation [HUN] – find out why.

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] price surged by 1.59 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2020 Common Dividend.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.1625 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

About Huntsman:Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company’s website at www.huntsman.com.

A sum of 2002983 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. Huntsman Corporation shares reached a high of $21.14 and dropped to a low of $20.70 until finishing in the latest session at $21.03.

The one-year HUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.38. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $21.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on HUN stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HUN shares from 24 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.13. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.78, while it was recorded at 20.26 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75 and a Gross Margin at +20.33. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.78.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 8.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.76. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $39,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 3.80%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,561 million, or 81.00% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,915,669, which is approximately -0.462% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,874,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.78 million in HUN stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $212.96 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly -3.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 19,625,305 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 27,503,737 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 122,197,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,326,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,423,958 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 8,909,102 shares during the same period.