Raymond James Upgrade American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -1.93% on the last trading session, reaching $13.73 price per share at the time. The company report on July 23, 2020 that American Airlines Takes Strategic Action in Second Quarter to Prioritize Safety, Flexibility and Efficiency in Response to COVID-19.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its second-quarter 2020 financial results, including:.

“This was one of the most challenging quarters in American’s history,” said American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “COVID-19 and the resulting shutdown of the U.S. economy have caused severe disruptions to global demand for air travel. In spite of these challenges, the American Airlines team has done a phenomenal job taking care of our customers and our fellow team members.

American Airlines Group Inc. represents 508.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.99 billion with the latest information. AAL stock price has been found in the range of $13.55 to $15.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 96.02M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 126965392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.70. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading, and 19.30 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $12,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,057 million, or 50.00% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 64,493,246, which is approximately -5.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,524,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.6 million in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $575.41 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 25,286,223 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 81,000,325 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 189,177,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,463,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,734,269 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 37,028,531 shares during the same period.