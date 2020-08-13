Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gain 70.11% so far this year. What now?

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] closed the trading session at $17.93 on 08/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.92, while the highest price level was $19.93. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Open Lending Announces New Board Appointments.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced the appointments of Jessica Snyder and Shubhi Rao to its Board of Directors, effective August 5, 2020. Ms. Snyder was appointed to serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and as the Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Rao was appointed to serve on the Audit Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Jessica and Shubhi as new independent Directors to our Board,” said John Flynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Open Lending. “They join Open Lending at an exciting time as a newly public company and given their strong leadership backgrounds in the auto and finance fields, we are confident they will provide valuable insights as we continue to execute on our growth plan and drive shareholder value.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 70.11 percent and weekly performance of 3.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 74.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 713.56K shares, LPRO reached to a volume of 1673499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

LPRO stock trade performance evaluation

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, LPRO shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO].

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Open Lending Corporation go to 48.09%.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $490 million, or 45.80% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,285,671, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,711,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.62 million in LPRO stocks shares; and PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $35.86 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 16,420,033 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 11,104,864 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 215,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,309,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,268,916 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 9,791,863 shares during the same period.