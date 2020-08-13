Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Is Currently 1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Oil States International Inc. [NYSE: OIS] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.40 at the close of the session, up 1.31%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results of Operations.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported a net loss of $24.6 million, or $0.41 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, on revenues of $146.2 million. Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) was a loss of $4.5 million. Excluding $5.4 million of severance and downsizing charges incurred during the quarter, Consolidated EBITDA totaled $0.9 million. The reported second quarter 2020 net loss included the following more significant charges and gains, which resulted in a net charge of $4.6 million after-tax, or $0.08 per share:.

Second quarter 2020 highlights and corporate actions included:.

Oil States International Inc. stock is now -66.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OIS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.66 and lowest of $5.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.81, which means current price is +255.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, OIS reached a trading volume of 1408812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIS shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Oil States International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Oil States International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil States International Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for OIS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.27. With this latest performance, OIS shares gained by 32.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil States International Inc. [OIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.28. Oil States International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.79.

Return on Total Capital for OIS is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.88. Additionally, OIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] managed to generate an average of -$67,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Oil States International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oil States International Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oil States International Inc. go to -6.99%.

Insider trade positions for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]

There are presently around $310 million, or 95.20% of OIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,536,725, which is approximately 0.641% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,730,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.15 million in OIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.79 million in OIS stock with ownership of nearly -2.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oil States International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Oil States International Inc. [NYSE:OIS] by around 5,205,520 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,373,876 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 42,915,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,494,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,950 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,830,515 shares during the same period.