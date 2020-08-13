Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] fell -24.75% so far this year. What now?

Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: MBIO] traded at a low on 08/11/20, posting a -11.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.07. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Mustang Bio Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “Mustang made progress on multiple fronts during the second quarter of 2020. In June, we raised gross proceeds of approximately $37.2 million in an underwritten public offering of common stock. On the clinical front, we continued to advance our robust pipeline of gene and CAR T cell therapy programs. Notably, we began enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-102 (CD123-targeted CAR T cell therapy) under our own Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. We look forward to continued progress throughout the second half of this year, as we expect to initiate our pivotal MB-107 and MB-207 lentiviral gene therapy programs for newly diagnosed infants and previously transplanted patients with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”) and to disclose additional data from our MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T cell therapy program.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1441497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mustang Bio Inc. stands at 6.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.93%.

The market cap for MBIO stock reached $158.96 million, with 41.97 million shares outstanding and 31.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, MBIO reached a trading volume of 1441497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82.

How has MBIO stock performed recently?

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, MBIO shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MBIO is now -88.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.06. Additionally, MBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] managed to generate an average of -$909,588 per employee.Mustang Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mustang Bio Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIO.

Insider trade positions for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]

There are presently around $34 million, or 19.50% of MBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,940,322, which is approximately 0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,934,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 million in MBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.24 million in MBIO stock with ownership of nearly 0.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mustang Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:MBIO] by around 2,660,766 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 582,259 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,849,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,092,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBIO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,148 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 57,456 shares during the same period.