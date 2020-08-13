Market cap of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] reaches 15.63B – now what?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.64%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that ZoomInfo Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

GAAP Revenue of $110.9 million Grows 62% year-over-year (40% Organic Growth).

GAAP Operating Margin of (28)% and Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 49%.

The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.62. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.63 billion, with 400.64 million shares outstanding and 52.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, ZI stock reached a trading volume of 7074678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $55.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.85.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI].

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 42.54%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

32 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 736,568 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 736,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 736,568 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.