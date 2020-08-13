Market cap of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] reaches 120.61M – now what?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QLGN] gained 2.03% or 0.11 points to close at $5.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3423651 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Qualigen Therapeutics to Host Business Update Conference Call on August 18, 2020.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (Qualigen or the Company) announced today that it will host a business update conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. During the call, Qualigen’s management team will discuss the Company’s business strategy, review its drug development program and upcoming milestones, and provide a general business update. In addition, management will review its fiscal first quarter 2021 financials.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. A webcast of the call may also be accessed at Qualigen’s Investor Relations page at Qualigen Business Update Conference Call. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5413 (International).

It opened the trading session at $5.41, the shares rose to $5.75 and dropped to $4.9113, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QLGN points out that the company has recorded 8.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, QLGN reached to a volume of 3423651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.43.

Trading performance analysis for QLGN stock

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, QLGN shares gained by 31.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted -14.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -18.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QLGN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of QLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLGN stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 29,998, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 29,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in QLGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20000.0 in QLGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QLGN] by around 57,806 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 14,901 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLGN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,796 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,244 shares during the same period.