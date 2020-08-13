Market cap of Groupon Inc. [GRPN] reaches 433.42M – now what?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] loss -6.65% or -1.69 points to close at $23.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2544905 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Groupon Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Also provides details on its recent operating progress.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its second quarter financial results today and provided details on its recent operating progress.

It opened the trading session at $25.61, the shares rose to $25.74 and dropped to $23.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRPN points out that the company has recorded -59.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -146.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, GRPN reached to a volume of 2544905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Groupon Inc. [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.20 to $2.40, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on GRPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRPN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GRPN stock

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.35. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 45.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.07, while it was recorded at 23.25 for the last single week of trading, and 34.25 for the last 200 days.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +50.93. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GRPN is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.37. Additionally, GRPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] managed to generate an average of -$3,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Groupon Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

There are presently around $6,571 million, or 55.20% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,580,243, which is approximately 1.861% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 32,972,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.77 million in GRPN stocks shares; and MIG CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $771.77 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly 15.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Groupon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 24,338,617 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 193,128,262 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 59,664,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,131,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,269,253 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 38,131,898 shares during the same period.