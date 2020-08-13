Market cap of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] reaches 353.41M – now what?

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CBMG] jumped around 5.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.27 at the close of the session, up 35.04%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (“CBMG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the Company by a newly-formed entity consisting of CBMG’s CEO Tony Liu, certain member of the Company’s management, and a consortium of stockholders and equity investors (the “Affiliates”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share they own.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. stock is now 18.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBMG Stock saw the intraday high of $19.50 and lowest of $19.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.99, which means current price is +67.86% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 81.28K shares, CBMG reached a trading volume of 2320873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $19, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CBMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1178.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27.

How has CBMG stock performed recently?

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.84. With this latest performance, CBMG shares gained by 26.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.67 for the last 200 days.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] shares currently have an operating margin of -15001.23 and a Gross Margin at -1577.07. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14704.65.

Return on Total Capital for CBMG is now -58.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.81. Additionally, CBMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] managed to generate an average of -$230,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBMG.

Insider trade positions for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]

There are presently around $64 million, or 27.90% of CBMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBMG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 804,372, which is approximately -0.705% of the company’s market cap and around 35.51% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 601,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.59 million in CBMG stocks shares; and HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $4.53 million in CBMG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CBMG] by around 602,017 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,438,443 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,276,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,316,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBMG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 294,281 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 975,216 shares during the same period.