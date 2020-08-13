Market Analysts see Square Inc. [SQ] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] traded at a high on 08/12/20, posting a 0.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $139.02. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Square Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Due to early external access of the company’s quarterly financials, Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2020 on the Financial Information section of its Investor Relations website at square.com/investors.

Square will host a conference call and earnings webcast tomorrow, August 5, 2020, now scheduled at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time/8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Square’s Investor Relations website at square.com/investors. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10574092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Square Inc. stands at 5.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.99%.

The market cap for SQ stock reached $63.89 billion, with 440.12 million shares outstanding and 352.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.72M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 10574092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Square Inc. [SQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $134.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $119 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 7.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 1081.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has SQ stock performed recently?

Square Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.78, while it was recorded at 143.57 for the last single week of trading, and 79.26 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.65. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.82. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $97,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Square Inc. [SQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 34.38%.

Insider trade positions for Square Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $38,051 million, or 78.40% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,919,811, which is approximately 4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,765,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in SQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.12 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 56.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 51,994,776 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 35,997,082 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 185,715,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,707,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,388,645 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 7,839,899 shares during the same period.