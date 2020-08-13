Market Analysts see Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

Mesa Air Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MESA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.81%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Mesa Air Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported third quarter fiscal 2020 financial and operating results.

Mesa’s Q3 2020 results reflect net income of $3.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for Q3 2019. Mesa’s Q3 2020 pre-tax income was $4.9 million, compared to $3.9 million for Q3 2019. Mesa’s Q3 2020 adjusted pre-tax income1 was $4.9 million, compared to $13.4 million for Q3 2019. In addition, Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2020 was $35.9 million, compared to $58.8 million in Q3 2019, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $51.5 million, compared to $58.8 million in Q3 2019.

Over the last 12 months, MESA stock dropped by -36.32%. The one-year Mesa Air Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.27. The average equity rating for MESA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.48 million, with 35.14 million shares outstanding and 30.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, MESA stock reached a trading volume of 1166453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MESA shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MESA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Mesa Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Mesa Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $5, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on MESA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mesa Air Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MESA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MESA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

MESA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.81. With this latest performance, MESA shares gained by 17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MESA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mesa Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. Mesa Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.58.

Return on Total Capital for MESA is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.02. Additionally, MESA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] managed to generate an average of $13,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mesa Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

MESA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mesa Air Group Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MESA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mesa Air Group Inc. go to 9.90%.

Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100 million, or 75.40% of MESA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MESA stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 2,537,400, which is approximately 1409.611% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,462,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.63 million in MESA stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $9.2 million in MESA stock with ownership of nearly 81.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mesa Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Mesa Air Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MESA] by around 7,062,154 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,794,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 14,605,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,461,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MESA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 655,520 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,269,114 shares during the same period.