Market Analysts see Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.56%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Bionano Featured at Cancer Genomics Consortium Annual Meeting with Multiple Data Readouts that Further Validate Saphyr in the Field of Cytogenetics and Lay Groundwork for a Novel LDT in Cancer.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that the 2020 Cancer Genomics Consortium Annual Meeting held on August 4 and 5 featured several studies using Bionano genome imaging. Results of these studies underscore that Saphyr has the potential to modernize cytogenetics by consolidating analysis performed with each of the three standard cytogenetic methods (karyotyping, FISH and chromosomal microarray) into a single assay with performance that matches or exceeds that of these three methods combined.

The Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) is an organization comprised of leading cytogeneticists, molecular geneticists and molecular pathologists. Its annual meeting attracts the key opinion leaders and cytogenetics directors from North America’s leading cancer centers and hospitals. In the last several years, the meeting has seen an increasing presence of studies and presentations featuring data generated using Bionano’s Saphyr genome imaging system. At this year’s virtual event, four speakers shared their results generated with Saphyr.

Over the last 12 months, BNGO stock dropped by -60.94%. The one-year Bionano Genomics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.62. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.57 million, with 136.99 million shares outstanding and 82.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.65M shares, BNGO stock reached a trading volume of 9136335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $1.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.38.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 56.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6119, while it was recorded at 0.8142 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7479 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BNGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 1,163,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 749,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly -2.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 2,035,943 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,346,945 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 521,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,861,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,867 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,341,101 shares during the same period.